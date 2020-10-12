COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Monday, Oct. 12.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 2,190 test results were reported statewide on Sunday, Oct. 11, yielding 81 positives or a 3.70 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 89,603 test results were reported, yielding 948 positives or a 1.05 percent positivity rate

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Friday, Oct. 9: 1.5 percent

Saturday, Oct. 10: 1.1 percent

Sunday, Oct. 11: 1.9 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 107

Rockland, 43

Orange, 27

Ulster, 8

Dutchess, 7

Putnam, 6

Sullivan, 1

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with three in the Hudson Valley (two in Orange County and one in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,587 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 878 (+58)

Patients Newly Admitted - 122

Hospital Counties - 39

Number ICU - 185 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation - 86 (+2)

Total Discharges - 77,691 (+60)

Deaths - 12

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.