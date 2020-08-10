COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Thursday, Oct. 8.
A new state record 145,811 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted statewide on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 7,349 tests were conducted, yielding 426 positives or a 5.8 percent positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, 138,462 tests were conducted yielding 1,410 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:
- Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 2 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent
Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:
- Rockland, 198
- Orange, 101
- Westchester, 66
- Dutchess, 8
- Putnam, 8
- Ulster, 8
- Sullivan, 4
There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,555 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Wednesday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 754 (+6)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 106
- Hospital Counties - 37
- Number ICU - 172 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-5)
- Total Discharges - 77,351 (+84)
- Deaths - 10
