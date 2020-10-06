Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Rules Launched For These Cluster Zones, Including In Rockland
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 6

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,222 tests were conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 4: 1.9 percent
  • Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Rockland, 119
  • Orange, 55
  • Westchester, 52
  • Dutchess, 18
  • Sullivan, 7
  • Ulster, 5
  • Putnam, 4

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Orange County) -- bringing the total to 25,536 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 705 (+69)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 118
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 158 (+9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 77,192 (+51)
  • Deaths - 9

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.