COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 6

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,222 tests were conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent

Sunday, Oct. 4: 1.9 percent

Monday, Oct. 5: 2.5 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Rockland, 119

Orange, 55

Westchester, 52

Dutchess, 18

Sullivan, 7

Ulster, 5

Putnam, 4

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Orange County) -- bringing the total to 25,536 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

Patient Hospitalization - 705 (+69)

Patients Newly Admitted - 118

Hospital Counties - 36

Number ICU - 158 (+9)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)

Total Discharges - 77,192 (+51)

Deaths - 9

