COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Test Results In Latest Trending Data

There has been an uptick in positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test results in the Hudson Valley, according to the latest four-day trending data.
Here is overall state data released on Friday, July 3:
- Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)
- Hospital Counties - 30
- Number ICU - 188 (-21)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)
- Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)
- Deaths - 9
- Total Deaths - 24,885
Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:
Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;
- Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;
- Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
- Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent
Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Thursday:
- Westchester, 68 (up 22 from a day earlier)
- Ulster, 25 (up 17 from a day earlier)
- Orange, 15 (up one from a day earlier)
- Rockland, 11 (up one from a day earlier)
- Dutchess, 6 (down six from a day earlier)
- Sullivan, 2 (up one from a day earlier)
- Putnam, 1 ( down one from a day earlier)
