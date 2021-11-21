COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Steady Increases In Number Of Weekly Cases, Postive-Test Rate

The Hudson Valley has seen a new increase in the average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

According to information released by the state on Sunday, Nov. 21, the seven-day average was 14.1 cases per 100,000 people on Saturday, Nov. 6.

But as of Saturday, Nov. 20, that average has increased to about 23.2 cases.

State officials also reported that the seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the Hudson Valley was 2.87 percent as of Saturday. It had been 2.80 a day earlier and 2.77 on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The average statewide is 3.77 percent.

In Sunday's update, state officials also reported 6,857 new cases statewide, and 191,142 tests.

"With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others, and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.