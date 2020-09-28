COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Sharp Increase In Positive Tests; Number Of New Cases Per County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 increased sharply in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Monday, Sept. 28.

Four zip codes in the Hudson Valley -- three in Rockland County and one in Orange County -- have been identified among 10 areas in the state seeing spikes (along with parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Broome County.) For positive testing rates in those areas, see the image above.

Those zip codes accounted for 27 percent of the state's positive test results on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Of the 52,936 test results reported on Sunday to New York State, 834, or 1.5 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 25: 1.6 percent

Saturday, Sept. 26: 1.6 percent

Sunday, Sept. 27: 3.1 percent

There were 834 new COVID cases reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 456,460 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here are the number of new cases reported in each of the seven Hudson Valley counties:

Rockland, 110

Westchester, 35

Orange, 26

Putnam, 5

Dutchess, 4

Ulster, 4

Sullivan, 3

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley bringing the total to 25,468 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 543 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted - 63

Hospital Counties - 33

Number ICU - 135 (-20)

Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (-2)

Total Discharges - 76,649 (+54)

Deaths - 11

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.