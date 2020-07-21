COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Positive Test Uptick; Here's Number Of New Cases In Each County

There was a slight uptick in positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released Tuesday, July 21.

Of the 66,169 tests conducted in New York State on Monday, July 20, 855, or 1.29 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Thursday, July 16: 0.8 percent

Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 18: 0.6 percent

Sunday, July 19: 0.9 percent

Monday, July 20: 1.10 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 36 (same as a day earlier)

Orange, 15 (up eight from a day earlier)

Rockland, 8 (up three from a day earlier)

Putnam, 5 (up four from a day earlier)

Ulster, 5 (up five from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 4 (up four from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were two deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, bringing the total to 25,058. Neither of those deaths was in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

Patient Hospitalization - 724 (+8)

Patients Newly Admitted - 60 (+2)

Number ICU - 163 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 91 (-2)

Total Discharges - 72,302 (+73)

Deaths - 2

Total Deaths - 25,058

