COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Positive-Test Rate Increase; New Breakdown By County

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley as the region saw a small spike in its positive infection rate.

The average seven-day COVID-19 infection rate has been fluctuating in the Hudson Valley, from 3.49 percent of those tested on Sunday, Aug. 22, down to 3.41 percent the following day before rising up to 3.51 percent according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate has also fallen, from 3.16 percent to 3.13 percent over the same time frame.

New virus-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Rockland counties.

Other new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kings County (three), Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties (two), with single fatalities recorded in Albany, Bronx, Jefferson, Monroe, Rockland, Saratoga, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 25, according to the state Department of Health:

North Country: 4.40 percent (up .07 percent);

Central New York: 4.18 percent (down .26 percent);

Capital Region: 4.16 percent (down .03 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.99 percent (up .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.97 percent (up .09 percent);

Long Island: 3.92 percent (down .06 percent);

Western New York: 3.68 percent (down .03 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.51 percent (up .10 percent);

: 3.51 percent (up .10 percent); Southern Tier: 3.23 percent;

New York City: 2.52 percent.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 176 new (135,922 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 103 (51,450);

Dutchess: 89 (31,541);

Rockland: 87 (48,895);

Ulster: 42 (15,022);

Putnam: 18 (11,203);

Sullivan: 17 (7,192).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Aug. 26:

Westchester: 2,303;

Rockland: 762;

Orange County: 734;

Dutchess: 463;

Ulster: 261;

Putnam: 94;

There were 141,619 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 24, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 4,272 newly confirmed infections for a 3.02 percent daily infection rate.

Forty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated reached 2,143 statewide, up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.8 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 26, 1,358,837 (3,835 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,209,032 (2,527 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"COVID-19 is still a threat to hardworking New Yorkers, and although we're fighting every day to keep them safe, we need everyone who's able to get vaccinated right away," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The more people we vaccinate, the more families and friends we're able to keep safe from this terrible virus.

"Appointments are available, sites are located across the state and the vaccine is free, so don't delay and get the vaccine as soon as you can."

