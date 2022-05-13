COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Spike In Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after the region saw improved numbers for several days.

In the Hudson Valley, after seeing the positivity rate dip to 6.88 percent as of Monday, May 9, it was back. up to 7.79 percent of those tested on Wednesday, May 11, according to the most recent update from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, from 7.03 percent to 7.19 percent during that same timeframe.

Twenty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the past 24 hours, including one each in Ulster and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Thursday, May 12:

Western New York: 18.67 percent;

Finger Lakes: 13,38 percent;

Capital Region: 12.29 percent;

Long Island: 10.50 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.82 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.38 percent;

Central New York: 9.13 percent;

North Country: 8.97 percent;

Hudson Valley: 7.79 percent;

New York City: 4.91 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

May 9: 55 new cases;

May 10: 55.39 new cases;

May 11: 55.21 new cases.

Central New York

May 9: 42.72 new cases;

May 10: 40.80 new cases;

May 11: 38.21 new cases.

Finger Lakes

May 9: 43.90 new cases;

May 10: 42.60 new cases;

May 11: 42.82 new cases.

Long Island

May 9: 54.76 new cases;

May 10: 56.26 new cases;

May 11: 58.69 new cases.

Hudson Valley

May 9: 45.93 new cases;

May 10: 47.27 new cases;

May 11: 48.70 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

May 9: 51.57 new cases;

May 10: 50.25 new cases;

May 11: 48.69 new cases.

New York City

May 9: 43.88 new cases;

May 10: 44.09 new cases;

May 11: 49.26 new cases.

North Country

May 9: 37.75 new cases;

May 10: 39.04 new cases;

May 11: 40.06 new cases.

Southern Tier

May 9: 53.64 new cases;

May 10: 53.84 new cases;

May 11: 53.80 new cases.

Western New York

May 9: 62.43 new cases;

May 10: 61.99 new cases;

May 11: 63.86 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began as of May 12:

Westchester: 641 new (264,448 since March 2020);

Orange County: 227 (111,213);

Rockland: 199 (96,142);

Dutchess: 172 (66,962);

Ulster: 129 (33,856);

Putnam: 74 (24,875);

Sullivan: 42 (19,217).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley:

Westchester: 2,720;

Orange County: 953;

Rockland: 897;

Dutchess: 659;

Ulster: 364;

Sullivan: 130;

Putnam: 125.

Twenty-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus hit 2,331 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 12, 1,728,762 (368 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,518,313 (295 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the region, there have also been a total of 997,090 booster shots administered, including 2,500 in the past 24 hours and 15,461 in the previous seven days.

"Being fully vaccinated and keeping up to date with booster doses is still the most effective way to combat this virus," Hochul stated. "As we mark the unthinkable milestone of one million American lives lost to COVID, let's remain vigilant and continue using the tools we have available to us - get vaccinated, get boosted, test often, and if you test positive talk to your doctor about available treatments.

"This is how we move forward safely through the pandemic."

