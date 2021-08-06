COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By County

Some regions in New York are seeing some COVID-19 relief, but the Hudson Valley isn't one of them as it saw another rise in the COVID-19 infection rate as a two-week trend continues as variants of the virus continue to rapidly spread.

In the past week, according to the Department of Health, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has dramatically jumped from under 2.30 percent to 2.84 percent as of Thursday, Aug. 5, down up from 2.75 percent the previous day.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.46 percent to 2.79 percent in that same time frame.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported in the Hudson Valley, though deaths were reported in the Bronx, Kings, Queens, Saratoga, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 5, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 3.94 percent (up .11 percent);

Central New York: 3.56 percent (up .23 percent);

Long Island: 3.36 percent (down .01 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.10 percent (up .27 percent);

Western New York: 3.07 percent (down .10 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.05 percent (up .02 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.84 percent (up .09 percent);

: 2.84 percent (up .09 percent); New York City: 2.52 percent (up .03 percent);

North Country: 2.52 percent up .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 2.27 percent (up .02 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of last month, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 5, by county:

Westchester: 148 new (132,327 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 91 (49,438);

Rockland: 88 (47,809);

Dutchess: 71 (30,175);

Ulster: 30 (14,259);

Putnam: 19 (10,827);

Sullivan: 16 (6,857).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Aug. 5:

Westchester: 2,297;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 725;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 134,202 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 5, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,700 newly confirmed infections for a 2.76 percent daily infection rate, nearly identical to the previous day.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,050 being treated statewide, up more than 200 from a week ago.

A total of 76 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 63.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 6, 1,302,982 (3,284 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,172,713 (1,820 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"According to the numbers, New Yorkers are listening to the science and getting their vaccinations," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers are doing the right thing to protect their communities and keeping vaccination rates up is crucial as we near back to school season. If you haven't already, get your vaccination as soon as you can."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.