COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Decrease; Latest County Case Breakdown

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to decline as New York sees improved COVID-19 numbers across the board.

Statewide, the one-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.03 percent, the lowest since Nov. 5, while the seven-day 2.45 percent average is the lowest since Nov. 10.

The 3,387 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York are the fewest since Nov. 28, while the 786 ICU and 483 intubated are the lowest since early December.

In the Hudson Valley, the infection rate is down to 2.75 percent on Thursday, April 22 down from 3.04 percent on Tuesday, April 20, and 2.94 percent the day prior.

Two new virus-related deaths (Rockland and Ulster counties) in the Hudson Valley brought the total to 4,538 since last year.

As of Friday, April 23, there were 348 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, down several dozen from earlier in the week, but still representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 45 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 396 of the region's 676 ICU beds as occupied, leaving 4s percent available in case of another new spike in new cases of the virus.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 212 new (126,706 total);

Orange County: 82 (46,622);

Rockland: 79 (46,001);

Dutchess: 54 (28,267);

Ulster County: 46 (13,251);

Sullivan: 29 (6,264);

Putnam: 15 (10,316);

Total: 517 (277,427).

New deaths were also reported in:

Rockland: 1 (745 total);

Ulster: 1 (246);

Westchester: 0 (2,248);

Orange: 0 (698);

Dutchess: 0 (439);

Putnam: 0 (91);

Sullivan: 0 (70).

Total: 2 (4,538).

There were 240,930 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 22, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,901 newly confirmed infections for a 2.03 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 45 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

One hundred and eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in that time span, as the number being treated is down to 3,387, the lowest since Nov. 28 last year.

A total of more than 43 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 30.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 917,558 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 611,224 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

Statewide, a total of 2,007,413 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,723 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

