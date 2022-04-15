COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Positive-Test Rate; Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise as New York contends with new sub-variants of the virus that have caused a spike in cases in some parts of the state.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day average positive percentage of those tested in the region has risen from 3.89 percent on Monday, April 11 to 4.06 percent the following day, and up to 4.30 percent on Wednesday, April 13.

Statewide, during that same span, the average positivity rate rose from 4.13 percent to 4.57 percent as the new sub-variants threaten to spread to other parts of New York.

The New York State Department of Health reported that there have been five new COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, though none were recorded in the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Thursday, April 14:

Central New York: 12.43 percent;

Finger Lakes: 9.55 percent;

Western New York: 9.47 percent;

Southern Tier: 7.72 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 7.44 percent;

Capital Region: 6.68 percent;

North Country: 6.56 percent;

Long Island: 5.21 percent;

Hudson Valley : 4.30 percent;

: 4.30 percent; New York City: 3.06 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

April 11: 21.08 new cases;

April 12: 21.74 new cases;

April 13: 23.85 new cases.

Central New York

April 11: 53.18 new cases;

April 12: 53.70 new cases;

April 13: 53.64 new cases.

Finger Lakes

April 11: 26.64 new cases;

April 12: 28.47 new cases;

April 13: 29.80 new cases.

Long Island

April 11: 23.73 new cases;

April 12: 26.33 new cases;

April 13: 27.75 new cases.

Hudson Valley

April 11: 25.14 new cases;

April 12: 25.94 new cases;

April 13: 26.41 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

April 11: 36.30 new cases;

April 12: 38.36 new cases;

April 13: 42.18 new cases.

April 11: 23.89 new cases;

April 12: 25.43 new cases;

April 13: 26.09 new cases.

North Country

April 11: 23.77 new cases;

April 12: 25.71 new cases;

April 13: 25.23 new cases.

Southern Tier

April 11: 33.85 new cases;

April 12: 35.86 new cases;

April 13: 37.37 new cases.

Western New York

April 11: 21.10 new cases;

April 12: 23.06 new cases;

April 13: 25.48 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 356 new (253,856 since March 2020);

Rockland: 93 (93,103);

Orange County: 88 (107,462);

Dutchess: 73 (64,454);

Ulster: 59 (32,126);

Putnam: 36 (23,876);

Sullivan: 15 (18,528).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 14:

Westchester: 2,706;

Orange County: 948;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 361;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,186 statewide, after a streak of under 1,000 hospitalizations for several weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 14, 1,719,527 (408 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,510,358 (369 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have also been a total of 918,540 booster shots administered, including 3,655 in the past 24 hours and 24,528 in the previous seven days.

"The upcoming holidays are a time to spend with our loved ones and enjoy the warm weather - but it is also a time to stay alert," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Those who are traveling should get tested before they leave home, and those who test positive should stay home and discuss possible treatment options with their doctor.

"We continue to encourage all New Yorkers to get the vaccine, get the booster shot when it's your turn, and stay safe."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.