COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise, though it remains among the lowest of New York's 10 regions.

In the Hudson Valley, the seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose from 5.10 percent on Sunday, April 24 up to 5.33 percent of those tested on Tuesday, April 26, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, up to 7.09 percent after staying below 2 percent for several weeks earlier this year.

Nineteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one in Westchester.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Wednesday, April 27:

Western New York: 16.54 percent;

Finger Lakes: 13.93 percent;

Capital Region: 12.46 percent;

Central New York: 11.66 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 10.33 percent;

Southern Tier: 10.13 percent;

North Country: 8.88 percent;

Long Island: 6.93 percent;

Hudson Valley : 5.33 percent;

: 5.33 percent; New York City: 4.48 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Sunday, April 24: 36.51 new cases;

Monday, April 25: 38.05 new cases;

April 26: 40.07 new cases.

Central New York

April 24: 51.14 new cases;

April 25: 51.36 new cases;

April 26: 50.42 new cases.

Finger Lakes

April 24: 43.19 new cases;

April 25: 43.58 new cases;

April 26: 44.95 new cases.

Long Island

April 24: 30.30 new cases;

April 25: 29.53 new cases;

April 26: 31.15 new cases.

Hudson Valley

April 24: 28.36 new cases;

April 25: 28.31 new cases;

April 26: 29.43 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

April 24: 46.13 new cases;

April 25: 47.19 new cases;

April 26: 47.25 new cases.

New York City

April 24: 26.93 new cases;

April 25: 26.63 new cases;

April 26: 24.50 new cases.

North Country

April 24: 31.47 new cases;

April 25: 32.22 new cases;

April 26: 33.24 new cases.

Southern Tier

April 24: 46.62 new cases;

April 25: 47.41 new cases;

April 26: 48.77 new cases.

Western New York

April 24: 44.17 new cases;

April 25: 46.58 new cases;

April 26: 49.41 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 385 new (257,737 since March 2020);

Orange County: 131 (108,734);

Rockland: 106 (94,130);

Dutchess: 72 (65,335);

Ulster: 66 (32,756);

Putnam: 36 (24,224);

Sullivan: 32 (18,801).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 27:

Westchester: 2,715;

Orange County: 952;

Rockland: 892;

Dutchess: 657;

Ulster: 363;

Sullivan: 130;

Putnam: 122.

Forty-eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,774.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 27, 1,724,202 (384 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,514,078 (330 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the region, there have also been a total of 963,123 booster shots administered, including 2,939 in the past 24 hours and 29,381 in the previous seven days.

"We have the tools to move forward safely through this pandemic - vaccines, boosters, tests, and treatment," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you haven't already, schedule your vaccination and get boosted for additional protection as soon as you're eligible.

"Remember to get tested if you're feeling sick, and if you are positive, talk to your doctor about treatment," she continued. "Let's continue looking out for each other so we can keep our loved ones safe and healthy."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.