COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley spiked dramatically as the region and state contend with new cases of the virus rapidly spreading across the state.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day average positive percentage of those tested in the region has risen more than a full percentage point in three days, up from 4.32 percent on Saturday, April 16 up to 5.34 on Monday, April 18, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, during that same span, the average positivity rate rose from 4.78 percent to 5.33 percent as the new sub-variants threaten to spread to other parts of New York.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Tuesday, April 19:

Central New York: 14.33 percent;

Western New York: 13.25 percent;

Finger Lakes: 11.39 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.20 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.08 percent;

Capital Region: 8.59 percent;

North Country: 7.58 percent;

Long Island: 5.55 percent;

Hudson Valley : 5.34 percent;

: 5.34 percent; New York City: 3.38 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

April 15: 27.12 new cases;

April 16: 29.11 new cases;

April 17: 29.49 new cases;

April 18: 30.13 new cases.

Central New York

April 15: 54.29 new cases;

April 16: 54.07 new cases;

April 17: 53.50 new cases;

April 18: 52.91 new cases.

Finger Lakes

April 15: 32.41 new cases;

April 16: 34.12 new cases;

April 17: 35.12 new cases;

April 18: 35.95 new cases.

Long Island

April 15: 31.97 new cases;

April 16: 29.66 new cases;

April 17: 29.60 new cases;

April 18: 30.93 new cases.

Hudson Valley

April 15: 25.78 new cases;

April 16: 25.56 new cases;

April 17: 25.98 new cases;

April 18: 26.48 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

April 15: 43.68 new cases;

April 16: 44.33 new cases;

April 17: 45.30 new cases;

April 18: 45.63 new cases.

New York City

April 15: 26.80 new cases;

April 16: 26.71 new cases;

April 17: 26.54 new cases;

April 18: 27.32 new cases.

North Country

April 15: 26.80 new cases;

April 16: 26.90 new cases;

April 17: 27.69 new cases;

April 18: 28.20 new cases.

Southern Tier

April 15: 39.29 new cases;

April 16: 40.26 new cases;

April 17: 40.26 new cases;

April 18: 40.15 new cases.

Western New York

April 15: 29.31 new cases;

April 16: 30.38 new cases;

April 17: 31.85 new cases;

April 18: 32.62 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 273 new (255,290 since March 2020);

Orange County: 74 (107,858);

Rockland: 70 (93,483);

Dutchess: 37 (64,709);

Ulster: 34 (32,325);

Putnam: 22 (24,003);

Sullivan: 7 (18,619).

Forty-eight new deaths were reported in New York between April 15 and April 18, including two in Orange County, and one each in Dutchess, Putnam, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 19:

Westchester: 2,708;

Orange County: 948;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 361;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 19, 1,720,991 (347 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,511,892 (459 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the region, there have also been a total of 930,816 booster shots administered, including 2,438 in the past 24 hours and 19,740 in the previous seven days, according to the Department of Health.

"As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you haven't gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today.

"If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.