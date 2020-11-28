Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positivity Rate; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw another new increase in the COVID-19 positive rate for testing, according to data released by New York State on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.65 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.45 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 36,745 test results were reported Friday, Nov. 27, yielding 2,076 positives. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 115,610 test results were reported, yielding 3,987 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last five days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 4.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.2 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 4.1 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: 4.7 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 27: 4.8 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 544 
  • Rockland, 120
  • Dutchess, 101
  • Orange, 95
  • Putnam, 49
  • Ulster, 38
  • Sullivan, 10

There were 42 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with three in the Hudson Valley (two in Westchester and one in Dutchess), bringing the total to 26,632 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,287 (+184)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 433
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 654 (+18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 331 (+37)
  • Total Discharges - 84,938 (+215)
  • Deaths - 42

