Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tropical Storm Expected To Become Hurricane Could Bring Downpours To Region
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw a new increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Monday, Oct. 26.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.25 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.18 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 10,452 test results were reported Sunday, Oct. 25, yielding 340 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 71,665 test results were reported, yielding 851 positives. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Friday, Oct. 23: 1.9 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 1.9 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 2.4 percent

Here's a rundown of new COVID cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Rockland, 75
  • Westchester, 71
  • Ulster, 29
  • Orange, 18
  • Dutchess, 12
  • Sullivan, 7
  • Putnam, 6

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to  25,742 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,059 (+44)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 116
  • Hospital Counties - 44
  • Number ICU - 237 (+10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 118 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 79,162 (+70)
  • Deaths - 12 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.