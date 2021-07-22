COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to climb in the Hudson Valley as New York contends with the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested in the Hudson Valley has hit 1.14 percent as of Wednesday, July 21, up from 0.76 percent as recently as Sunday, July 11 as the virus continues to spread.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the Hudson Valley in the past 24 hours, though single fatalities were reported in both Queens and Suffolk County.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 21, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 1.95 percent;

Long Island: 1.86 percent;

Western New York: 1.75 percent;

New York City: 1.51 percent;

Finger Lakes: 1.22 percent;

Central New York: 1.20 percent;

Hudson Valley : 1.14 percent;

: 1.14 percent; Mohawk Valley: 1.05 percent;

North Country: 0.98 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.85 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past week.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.50 percent as New York and the rest of the country contends with new infections and the spread of the now-dominant Delta COVID-19 variant.

In the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on July 21, by county:

Westchester: 63 new (130,591 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 38 (48,705);

Dutchess: 19 (29,675);

Rockland: 11 (47,269);

Ulster: 7 (14,020);

Putnam: 5 (10,667);

Sullivan: 6 (6,728).

No new virus-related fatalities were reported in the Hudson Valley. One virus-related death was reported in Bronx, Kings, Nassau, Suffolk, and Onondaga counties as the statewide death toll hit 43,041 since March 2020.

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of July 21:

Westchester: 2,295;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 724;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 93,174 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 21, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,584 newly confirmed infections for a 1.70 percent daily positive infection rate, which continues to rise.

Ninety-five new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 483 being treated statewide, up more than 100 from a week ago.

A total of 74.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.6 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 61.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Thursday, July 22, 1,264,724 (2,682 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,148,278 (2,079 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As we near the midpoint of summer, life is picking back up and people are living again after putting everything on hold last year. The best way to take advantage of all that summer in New York has to offer is to get vaccinated - protect yourself and your loved ones," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"COVID, especially the Delta variant, poses a great risk to those who remain unvaccinated. Get your vaccine before it's too late."

