COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Breakdown Of Cases By County

With the Delta COVID-19 variant threatening to cause a new surge of cases and hospitalizations in the US, the Hudson Valley has seen an uptick in newly confirmed infections.

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the region has been on the rise since the weekend, from 0.76 percent on Sunday, July 11, up to 0.81 percent the following day before spiking at 0.82 percent on Tuesday, July 13.

In the Hudson Valley, the infection rate is among the highest in the state, with only Long Island (1.07 percent on Tuesday), the Capital Region, and New York City (1.01 percent), reporting a higher percentage of new infections.

Statewide, the positive infection rate has risen from 0.88 percent to 0.95 percent in that same timeframe.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Wednesday, July 14, by county:

Westchester: 32 new (130,183 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 16 (48,540);

Rockland: 11 (47,179);

Dutchess: 9 (29,577);

Ulster: 2 (13,975);

Putnam: 1 (10,641);

Sullivan: 1 (6,712).

One COVID-19 patient in Ulster County was among two newly reported virus-related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 43,020 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Hudson Valley residents since the beginning of the pandemic:

Westchester: 2,293;

Rockland: 1,163

Orange County: 723;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

Despite the uptick in cases, the Hudson Valley still continues to be among the leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, with 1,249,011 first doses administered, and 1,134,501 completing the vaccination process.

Statewide, 10.8 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated for the virus.

“New York continues to fight COVID-19 with every available resource, but to beat this virus for good, we need New Yorkers to take advantage of our most effective one — the vaccine," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "More New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated each and every day and it's critical those who haven't gotten their shot yet do so immediately.

“There are no more excuses—vaccination sites remain open across the state and the supply is there, so I am urging all those who have yet to receive the vaccine to take advantage of these resources and get your shot today."

