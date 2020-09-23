COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Totals By County

The Hudson Valley has seen a new increase in both new COVID-19 cases as well as the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Of a total of 70,930 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to New York State, 665, or 0.94 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

Saturday, Sept. 19: 1.0 percent

Sunday, Sept. 20: 1.1 percent

Monday, Sept. 21: 1.2 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 22: 1.6 percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties on Tuesday:

Rockland, 63 (up five from a day earlier)

Westchester, 37 (up eight from a day earlier)

Orange, 16 (up three from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 5 (down three from a day earlier)

Putnam, 4 (down two from a day earlier)

Ulster, 3 (up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 3 (up three from a day earlier)

A total of 665 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 51,892 during the pandemic.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,437 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 490 (+20)

Patients Newly Admitted - 83

Number ICU - 141 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 68 (+1)

Total Discharges - 76,306 (+60)

Deaths - 5

