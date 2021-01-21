COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 2K New Cases; Here's Latest Rundown By County

Despite seeing nearly 2,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, the overall positive infection rate in the region continues trending in the right direction after spiking earlier this month following the holiday season.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive infection rate dipped from 7.13 percent on Monday, Jan. 18 to 7.0 percent the following day, down to 6.98 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 20, while the statewide average is at 6.23 percent, down from 6.34 percent during that time span.

Hospitalizations are up slightly, to 1,076 in the Hudson Valley, after hitting 1,061 earlier this week. The number represents 0.05 percent of the region's population and approximately 40 percent of hospital beds are still available, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Thursday, Jan. 21, there are 431 COVID-19 patients in ICU, filling approximately 65 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations continues to rise.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 923 new (86,646 total);

Orange: 328 (29,406);

Rockland: 270 (32,407);

Dutchess: 219 (17,182);

Putnam: 94 (6,670);

Ulster: 79 (7,901);

Sullivan: 36 (3,923).

Hudson Valley: 1,949 (180,616).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 5 (1,824 total);

Rockland: 3 (629);

Dutchess: 2 (324);

Ulster: 2 (199);

Orange: 1 (574);

Putnam: 0 (75);

Sullivan: 0 (49).

"COVID-19 is continuing to spread across the state, and the footrace continues between our ability to quickly distribute the vaccine—hampered only by supply—and the virus' new strains and new cases," Cuomo said. "Our large network of distribution sites is ready, willing, and able to get more vaccines to New Yorkers, faster—all we need is the supply.

"In the meantime, New Yorkers who aren't yet eligible should stay vigilant as we get through the winter, washing their hands, wearing masks, and socially distancing.

There were 224,569 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 20, according to Cuomo, resulting in 13,886 positive cases for a 6.18 percent positive infection rate.

There are now 9,055 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 218 being discharged, while more 1,560 are in ICU, and 1,011 are intubated with the virus. There were 174 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,285,337 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,594 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The extent of community spread is a function of our actions, and we can slow it down," Cuomo added. "Our citizens have already been brave and resilient through the enormous hardship that we've faced over the last year, saving countless lives.

"Now we need to get through to the light at the end of the tunnel."

