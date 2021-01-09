COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 1.9K New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw nearly 1,900 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: 8.21 percent

Thursday, Jan. 7: 8.12 percent

Friday, Jan. 8: 7.97 percent

Here is a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 853

Dutchess, 289

Orange, 255

Rockland, 216

Ulster, 120

Putnam, 94

Sullivan, 36

Total: 1,863

There are a total of 985 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Saturday, with approximately 28 percent of hospital beds still available.

There are currently 425 COVID patients being treated in 692 Hudson Valley ICU hospital units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

A new daily record high of 258,031 COVID tests were administered in New York State on Friday.

There were 29 newly reported COVID-related deaths (eight in Westchester, seven in both Dutchess and Ulster counties, six in Rockland, one in Sullivan), and 188 statewide. There have now been 31,519 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 258,031

Total Positive - 16,943

Percent Positive - 6.57%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,527 (-34)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,075

Number ICU - 1,428 (-47)

Number ICU with Intubation - 876 (-36)

Total Discharges - 109,035 (+891)

Deaths - 188

Total Deaths - 31,519

