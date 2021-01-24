COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 1,700 New Cases; Latest Data

The Hudson Valley saw nearly 1,700 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Jan. 24.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows:

Thursday, Jan.21: 6.91 percent

Friday, Jan. 22: 6.92 percent

Saturday, Jan. 23: 6.85 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 821

Orange County, 276

Dutchess, 190

Rockland, 176

Putnam, 103

Ulster County, 98

Sullivan, 21

Total: 1,685

There are a total of 1,009 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Sunday, with approximately 40 percent of hospital beds still available in the seven counties.

There are currently 434 COVID-19 patients being treated in 685 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 37 percent of those beds still available.

There were 19 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (10 in Westchester, four in Rockland, two each in Ulster and Orange counties, and one in Dutchess), and 160 statewide. There have now been 34,069 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 249,955

Total Positive - 12,720

Percent Positive - 5.09%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,613 (-189)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,021

Number ICU - 1,527 (-35)

Number ICU with Intubation - 997 (-26)

Total Discharges - 121,923 (+1,022)

Deaths - 160

Total Deaths - 34,069

"I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. "The COVID war still needs to be fought, and while many feel COVID fatigue, that is a luxury we cannot afford. If we tire before the enemy, the enemy wins - it's that simple.

"I am confident that we can defeat this and rebuild stronger than ever before. Until that day comes, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep fighting the good fight together - wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings."

