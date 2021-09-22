COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Infection-Rate Increase; New Case Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after seeing it plateau for several days over the weekend.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the region held at 3.07 percent through Sunday, Sept. 19 before jumping slightly up to 3.09 percent of residents tested on Monday, Sept. 20.

Statewide, the COVID-19 rate has been fluctuating, from 2.99 percent to 2.95 percent and 2.98 percent over the same time frame.

A total of 41 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Sept. 20, including one each in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.91 percent (up .08 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.08 percent (up .48 percent);

Western New York: 4.85 percent (up .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.83 percent (down .03 percent);

Capital Region: 4.01 percent (up .10 percent);

Central New York: 3.99 percent (up .26 percent);

Long Island: 3.80 percent (down .04 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.45 percent (up .03 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3,09 percent (up .02 percent);

: 3,09 percent (up .02 percent); New York City: 1.95 percent (down .02 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 145 new (140,626 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 97 (54,422);

Dutchess: 83 (33,716);

Rockland: 102 (50,818);

Ulster: 36 (16,310);

Putnam: 29 (11,808).

Sullivan: 14 (7,787).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Sept. 16:

Westchester: 2,328;

Rockland: 768;

Orange County: 750;

Dutchess: 483;

Ulster: 271;

Putnam: 95;

Sullivan: 81.

There were 143,765 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 20, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,242 newly confirmed infections for a 3.65 percent positive daily infection rate.

Sixty-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,402 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 80.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 67.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 61 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 21, 1,433,052 (2,585 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,270,797 (2,184 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The way out of this pandemic is to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, and New York continues to take steps to put more shots in arms," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We're launching new mask requirements and pop-up sites to help children and their families stay healthy, especially in under-vaccinated communities.

"Getting your shot is safe, free, and effective, and it's the best tool we have to defeat this pandemic for good, so don't delay and get your shot immediately."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.