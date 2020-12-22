COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Fluctuations In Positive Test Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has increased slightly, but stayed relatively steady as New York continues combating the second wave of the virus.

In the past three days, the infection rate in the Hudson Valley dropped from 6.36 percent on Saturday, Dec. 19, to 6.25 percent the following day and up to 6.29 percent as of Monday, Dec. 21.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley are:

Westchester: 63,909 (536 new);

Rockland: 25,579 (166);

Orange: 21,327 (179);

Dutchess: 10,620 (215);

Ulster: 5,001 (75);

Putnam: 4,231 (63);

Sullivan: 2,741 (27).

There were 164,868 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, with 9,716 New Yorkers testing positive for a 5.89 percent infection rate. There are currently 6,661 hospitalized with the virus and there were 139 newly reported deaths.

In the Hudson Valley, there were 13 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths:

Westchester: 6;

Rockland: 2;

Dutchess: 2;

Orange: 2;

Ulster: 1.

Statewide, 857,049 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 23.47 million tests administered in the past 10 months, including 28,709 fatalities.

