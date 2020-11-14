COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Another New Increase In Cases, Positivity Rate For Testing

The Hudson Valley saw another new increase in both COVID-19 cases plus the positive rate for testing, according to data released on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 3.7 percent

Thursday, Nov. 12: 3.5 percent

Friday, Nov. 13: 3.9 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 437

Rockland, 156

Orange, 121

Dutchess, 70

Putnam, 43

Ulster, 30

Sullivan, 13

There were 24 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with four in the Hudson Valley (three in Westchester and one in Rockland), bringing the total to 26,103 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,788 (+51)

Patients Newly Admitted - 259

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 367 (+36)

Number ICU with Intubation - 146 (+9)

Total Discharges - 81,585 (+195)

Deaths - 24

