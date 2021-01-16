COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 2K-Plus New Cases; Latest Data

The Hudson Valley saw more than 2,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 16.

An additional case of the United Kingdom so-called "Super Strain" variant was identified in Tompkins County. To date, there are 17 known cases of the variant in New York State.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows.

Wednesday, Jan. 13: 7.81 percent

Thursday, Jan.14: 7.67 percent

Friday, Jan. 15: 7.51 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

Westchester County, 951

Orange County, 306

Rockland County, 285

Dutchess County, 242

Ulster County, 111

Putnam County, 91

Sullivan County, 38

Total: 2,024

There are a total of 1,023 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Saturday, with approximately 40 percent of hospital beds still available in the seven counties.

There are currently 453 COVID-19 patients being treated in 683 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 38 percent of those beds still available.

There were 24 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (eight in Dutchess, six in Westchester, three each in Rockland and Ulster counties, two each in Putnam and Orange counties), and 157 statewide. There have now been 32,725 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 277,286

Total Positive - 15,998

Percent Positive - 5.77%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,888 (+80)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,144

Number ICU - 1,580 (+10)

Number ICU with Intubation - 983 (+21)

Total Discharges - 114,868 (+949)

Deaths - 157

Total Deaths - 32,725

"New York is fighting to beat back COVID as we distribute the limited vaccine available as quickly as possible," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "We're deploying all the tools in our toolbox — making sure hospitals have enough capacity and conducting ever-higher numbers of tests—to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible.

"But our actions as individuals and as communities to stay socially distanced, wear masks and wash our hands are of vital importance, as is the willingness of local governments to enforce the rules.

"When communities decide to slow the spread, it will slow down. It's purely a function of our actions."

