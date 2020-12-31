COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 2,000-Plus New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has increased slightly, but stayed relatively steady as New York continues combating the "holiday surge" of the virus.

In the past three days, the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose from 6.33 percent on Monday, Dec. 28, to 6.68 percent the following day, to 7.09 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley continue to rise, reaching 911 as of Thursday, Dec. 31, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population. Approximately 35 percent of the region's hospital beds are still available.

There are currently 418 COVID-19 patients being treated in Hudson Valley ICUs, with 41 percent of those beds still available.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley as of Dec. 30:

Westchester: 69,661 (959 new);

Rockland: 27,510 (317);

Orange: 23,357 (338);

Dutchess: 12,082 (213);

Ulster: 5,679 (107);

Putnam: 4,831 (81);

Sullivan: 3,106 (33).

In the Hudson Valley, there were 13 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths:

Rockland: 4 new (585 total);

Westchester: 3 (1,664);

Dutchess: 1 (234);

Orange: 2 (510);

Ulster: 1 (141);

Putnam: 0 (67);

Sullivan: 0 (40).

"Over the past year, New Yorkers faced the unimaginable and united together to show the nation that by staying smart and staying tough, we can overcome any challenge life throws our way," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "As we move forward in a new year, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on what each of us does."

The state Department of Health was reporting 16,802 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 30 out of 216,587 tested, a 7.76 percent positive infection rate. In the past seven days, the infection rate has risen to greater than 9 percent in New York due to the "holiday spike."

New York hospitals were reporting 7,935 COVID-19 patients being treated in their facilities, with more than 1,250 in ICU and 700 intubated.

"Yes, the vaccine is here and yes, we are laser-focused on ensuring hospitals do not become overwhelmed, but we cannot lose sight of our collective responsibility to slow the spread," Cuomo added. "As we begin 2021 and look forward to brighter days ahead, let us all use this time to celebrate smart and recommit ourselves to doing what we know works — wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing — so we can win this war and finally put this invisible enemy to rest once and for all."

Statewide, since the pandemic began, 974,214 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 25.28 million tests administered. A total of 30,040 virus-related deaths have been reported in New York.

