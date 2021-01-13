COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County

The Hudson Valley saw more than 1,800 newly reported COVID-19 cases as well as an increase in the positive-test rate, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last four days is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 9: 7.90 percent

Sunday, Jan. 10: 7.83 percent

Monday, Jan. 11: 7.86 percent

Tuesday, Jan. 12: 7.95 percent

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester, 740

Orange County, 373

Rockland, 284

Dutchess, 273

Putnam, 84

Ulster County, 69

Sullivan, 44

Total: 1,817

There are a total of 1,044 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, with approximately 39 percent of hospital beds still available.

There are currently 393 COVID-19 patients being treated in 692 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

There were 17 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (six in Westchester, three each in Dutchess and Orange counties, two each in Putnam and Rockland, one in Ulster County), and 165 statewide. There have now been 32,175 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Tuesday:

Test Results Reported - 196,868

Total Positive - 14,577

Percent Positive - 7.40%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,929 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,116

Number ICU - 1,501 (+9)

Number ICU with Intubation - 924 (+15)

Total Discharges - 112,023 (+882)

Deaths - 165

Total Deaths - 32,175

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.