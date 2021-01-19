COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1.5K-Plus New Cases; Latest Rundown By County

Despite seeing hundreds of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the overall positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley is trending in the right direction after spiking earlier this month.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive infection rate dipped from 7.37 percent on Saturday, Jan. 16 to 7.25 percent the following day, and down to 7.13 percent on Monday, Jan. 18, while the statewide average is at 6.34 percent, down from 6.45 percent on Saturday.

Hospitalizations are up slightly, to 1,061 in the Hudson Valley, after hitting 997 late last week. The number represents 0.04 percent of the region's population and approximately 40 percent of hospital beds are still available, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, there are 422 COVID-19 patients in ICU, filling approximately 60 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations continues to rise.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 600 new (85,020 total);

Orange: 274 (28,848);

Dutchess: 216 (16,757);

Rockland: 216 (31,884);

Ulster: 103 (7,745);

Putnam: 74 (6,521);

Sullivan: 43 (3,841).

Hudson Valley: 1,526 (180,616).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 9 (1,806 total);

Dutchess: 8 (319);

Ulster: 1 (192);

Orange: 1 (572);

Rockland: 2 (624);

Putnam: 0 (74);

Sullivan: 0 (49).

"On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front," Cuomo said. "We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave."

There were 177,269 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 18, according to Cuomo, resulting in nearly 12,512 positive cases for a 7.06 percent positive infection rate slightly up from late last week.

There are now 9,236 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up 368, while more than 1,600 are in ICU, and 1,049 are intubated with the virus. There were 167 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy. As we prepare for better days, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain New York Tough: wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings."

