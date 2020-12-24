COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,400-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw a total of 1,402 new COVID-19 infections, according to information released by state health officials on Thursday, Dec. 24.

There are currently 785 patients hospitalized with COVID in the Hudson Valley, with 34 percent of hospital beds available in the region's seven counties.

The positive testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21: 6.29 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 22: 6.31 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 6.22 percent

Here's a breakdown of newly reported cases in the Hudson Valley:

Westchester County, 577

Orange County, 273

Rockland County, 209

Dutchess County, 157

Ulster County, 85

Sullivan County, 52

Putnam County, 49

Total: 1,402

There were 129 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday, with 10 in the Hudson Valley (four in Westchester, three in Orange County, two in Dutchess, and one in Rockland), bringing the total to 29,149 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Wednesday:

Test Results Reported - 226,296

Tested Positive - 12,568

Percent Positive - 5.55%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,928 (+64)

Patients Newly Admitted - 941

Number ICU - 1,160 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 621 (-12)

Total Discharges - 97,600 (+743)

Deaths - 129

"We have nine days left in the holiday season and today, 299 days into the COVID crisis, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay Smart and Tough," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. "We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment.

"The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different - we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays."

