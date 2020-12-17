COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,300-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

More than 40 new COVID-19 cases was reported in each Hudson Valley county as the region saw a total of more than 1,300 newly confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

The New York State Department of Health confirmed 1,335 new COVID-19 infections out of more than 21,000 tests that were administered on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the Hudson Valley.

The number of new cases in the Hudson Valley, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 17:

Westchester: 571;

Rockland: 232;

Orange: 210;

Dutchess: 158;

Ulster: 67;

Putnam: 56;

Sullivan: 41.

A total of 127,162 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began, resulting in a total of 3,046 virus-related deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Hudson Valley are:

Westchester: 61,111;

Rockland: 24,787;

Orange: 20,324;

Dutchess: 9,800;

Ulster: 4,614;

Putnam: 3,975;

Sullivan: 2,551.

The number of fatalities in each Hudson Valley county as of Dec. 17:

Westchester: 1,584;

Rockland: 555;

Orange: 471;

Dutchess: 210;

Ulster: 120;

Putnam: 66;

Sullivan: 40.

The COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley over the past three days has held steady, at an average of 6.15 percent between Monday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

According to the Department of Health, the average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days in the Hudson Valley dropped from 6.3 percent to 6.1 percent, while the 14-day rolling average jumped from 5.6 percent to 6.3 percent in that stretch.

There are currently 743 in the Hudson Valley hospitalized with the virus, representing 0.03 percent of the population, and 71 percent of the available hospital beds.

"On COVID, let's solidify a simple message that we can all agree with. We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdowns, and together we can do it," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We slow the spread by being smart during the holiday season."

On Dec. 16, there were 202,772 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, resulting in 10,914 positive cases for a 5.38 percent infection rate. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus has climbed to 6,147 with 120 new fatalities.

'"It's a difficult situation and people come together," Cuomo added. "There's a feeling of safety in your home and there's a feeling of safety when you're with your family, but it just takes one person who's infected and doesn't know it. Half the cases are from people who had no symptoms."

Since the pandemic began in March, a total of 815,469 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 22.68 million tests. A total of 28,222 virus-related deaths have been reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.