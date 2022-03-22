COVID-19: Hudson Valley Seeing Steady Increases In Cases, Positive-Test Rate; Here's New Data

New York continues to tout improved COVID-19 numbers, though the data has been slowly getting worse in the Hudson Valley.

For the third straight day, the average seven-day average COVID-19 positive infection rate has slipped in the region, up to 2.40 percent of those tested on Sunday, March 20, up from below 2.20 percent throughout the rest of the week.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also on the rise, up to 1.92 percent on March 20, up from below 1.50 percent earlier in the month.

In mid-January, the positivity rate in New York hovered around 20 percent for several weeks as the world contended with the Omicron variant of the virus.

Six new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, though the number of fatalities in the Hudson Valley held steady throughout the region.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Monday, March 21:

Central New York: 6.39 percent;

North Country: 3.61 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 2.96 percent;

Capital Region: 2.73 percent;

Southern Tier: 2.41 percent;

Mid-Hudson : 2.40 percent;

: 2.40 percent; Finger Lakes: 2.24 percent;

Long Island: 1.95 percent;

Western New York: 1.82 percent.

New York City: 1.45 percent.

The number of new cases being reported is also on a slight rise. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 27.54 new cases;

North Country: 17.08 new cases;

Southern Tier: 11.62 new cases;

New York City: 11.35 new cases;

Mohawk Valley: 10.86 new cases;

Mid-Hudson : 11.33 new cases;

: 11.33 new cases; Capital Region: 8.98 new cases;

Long Island: 8.01 new cases;

Western New York: 7.67 new cases.

Finger Lakes: 6.97 cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 60 new (248,766 since March 2020);

Rockland: 18 (91,718);

Orange County: 13 (105,929);

Ulster: 10 (31,350);

Dutchess: 7 (63,584);

Sullivan: 1 (18,286);

Putnam: 1 (23,437).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of March 21:

Westchester: 2,698;

Orange County: 944;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 655;

Ulster: 360;

Sullivan: 129;

Putnam: 121.

One new COVID-19 patient was discharged from a New York hospital as the number being treated for the virus rose to 901 statewide.

In the Hudson Valley, there are a total of 73 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 34 of whom were admitted due to the virus or virus-related complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 75.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of March 21, 1,710,681 (124 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,501,556 (182 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have been a total of 864,431 booster shots administered, including 422 in the past 24 hours and 5,201 in the previous seven days.

"We are closely monitoring BA.2, and will continue to stay vigilant by making tests, vaccines, and boosters widely available," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"The best way to keep the numbers down is by using the tools we know work. If you feel sick, get tested. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. Together we will continue to move forward safely through this pandemic."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.