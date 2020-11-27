Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley School District Pauses In-Person Learning Till 2021

Peekskill High School.
A new Hudson Valley school district has decided to take a “holiday pause” and close for in-person education for the rest of the calendar year due to COVID-19.

The Peekskill City School District announced that it will be halting in-person learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 30, and transition to its full virtual model until Monday, Jan. 4.

Last week, another school district in the region announced it has transitioned to remote learning for the rest of 2020.

The North Rockland Central School District said it is planning on returning to its hybrid instruction that was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Three schools in the district — North Rockland High School and West Haverstraw and Stony Point elementary schools — have already been forced to temporarily shift to all-remote learning due to positive COVID cases.

“Through this entire crisis we have remained united and we must continue to do so through the 'second wave' that experts are predicting,” North Rockland Schools Superintendent Kris Felicello said in a statement.

“Our community has endured so much in 2020; some have not seen family members or close friends in months, others have been confined to their homes, battled this terrible disease, and too many of us have lost loved ones without the opportunity to properly grieve."

