Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: New App Alerts NYers If They Were In Contact With Someone Who Has COVID
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley School Closes After Positive Case, 22 Percent Of Staff Under Quarantine

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

There has been a new school closure due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley.

The school, in Sullivan County, is the George L. Cooke Elementary School, where a staff member tested COVID positive and several other staffers are in quarantine, the Monticello Central School District announced.

The school has switched to remote instruction only for all of its students through Friday, Oct. 9, the district announced on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The district and Sullivan County Public Health Services identified a total of 28 individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 24 or Friday, Sept. 25 at Cooke Elementary School. 

"With these quarantine orders impacting nearly 22 percent of the staff at the Cooke School," the district said, "the school does not have enough staff possible to safely and meaningfully facilitate in-person learning under the instructional, health and safety guidelines published by the NYS Department of Health and NYS Education Department."

The New York State Contact Tracing program has reached out to those individuals to provide them with further instructions, the district said.

They will be required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine, ending Oct. 9. 

At that time, they will need to be symptom-free and present a note from Sullivan County Public Health Services that will be sent to individuals via the NYS Department of Health contact tracing system that releases them to return to the building, the district said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.