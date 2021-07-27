COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Sees New Increase; Latest Breakdown By Community

The Delta COVID-19 variant continues to run wild throughout New York as the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise precipitously.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average positive-testing rate for those tested in the Hudson Valley rose from 1.29 percent on Friday, July 23 to 1.40 percent the following day, up to 1.58 percent on Sunday, July 25.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, though fatalities were reported in Cattaraugus, Kings, and Schoharie counties.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 25, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 2.47 percent;

Long Island: 2.27 percent;

Western New York: 2.18 percent;

Finger Lakes: 1.90 percent;

New York City: 1.84 percent;

Hudson Valley : 1.58 percent;

: 1.58 percent; Central New York: 1.50 percent;

North Country: 1.42 percent;

Southern Tier: 1.26 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 1.24 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past week.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.88 percent on Sunday, up from 1.66 percent on Friday, as New York and the rest of the country contend with new infections and the spread of the now-dominant Delta COVID-19 variant.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on July 25, by county:

Westchester: 68 new (130,894 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 26 (48,832);

Putnam: 7 (10,700);

Dutchess: 9 (29,757);

Rockland: 19 (47,345);

Ulster: 5 (14,060);

Sullivan: 3 (6,744).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of July 26:

Westchester: 2,295;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 724;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 56,868 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 25, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,296 newly confirmed infections for a 2.28 percent daily positive infection rate, up from 1.70 percent on Friday, July 23.

Eighty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 546 being treated statewide, up approximately 50 over the weekend.

A total of 74.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 62.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 26, 1,272,870 (1,325 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,447,046 (1,496 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New York is fighting COVID-19 across the state and more shots are going in arms every single day, but we need to kick our vaccination efforts into overdrive if we're going to beat this virus for good," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"That's why we're reinforcing our efforts on underserved communities with lower vaccination rates as variants spread in our state. For everyone who hasn't yet taken the shot, sites are open across the state and the vaccine is safe, free, and effective, so I urge you to take it right away."

