COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Increases Again; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to soar as New York - and the rest of the country - continues contending with the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to rise, from 2.28 percent on Saturday, July 31 to 2.34 percent the following day, and up to 2.40 percent on Monday, Aug. 2.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.46 percent to 2.65 percent in that same time frame.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley, though COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Kings, Manhattan, Queens, Nassau, and Richmond counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 2, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 3.89 percent;

Western New York: 3.33 percent;

Long Island: 3.24 percent;

Central New York: 3.11 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 2.90 percent;

Finger Lakes: 2.53 percent;

New York City: 2.45 percent;

Hudson Valley : 2.40 percent;

: 2.40 percent; Southern Tier: 2.32 percent;

North Country: 2.31 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past month as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of last month, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 3, by county:

Westchester: 147 new (131,857 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 43 (47,596);

Orange County: 41 (49,181);

Dutchess: 34 (29,976);

Ulster: 22 (14,186);

Sullivan: 12 (6,812);

Putnam: 6 (10,783).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, Aug. 3:

Westchester: 2,296;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 725;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 84,610 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 2, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 2,932 newly confirmed infections for a 3.47 percent daily positive infection up again from the day before.

Sixty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 852 being treated statewide, up approximately 100 from a week ago.

A total of 75.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 63.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 3, 1,292,991 (2,915 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,167,122 (1,873 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, but too many still have not taken advantage of its availability," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Every single unvaccinated individual provides the virus an opportunity to mutate into a strain that may be even more harmful than those that came before it. The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective, so if you haven't already, get yours today."

