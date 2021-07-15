COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Increases Again; New Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley continues to be among the hardest-hit regions in New York as the number of new COVID-19 infections is on the rise, with one new virus-related death reported.

The seven-day average positive infection rate in the region has risen from 0.76 percent on Sunday, July 11 all the way to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, July 14, the fourth-highest in New York as the state contends with new variants of the virus.

On July 13, the only other regions in the state with an average infection rate above 1 percent were Long Island (1.23 percent), the Capital Region (1.14 percent), and New York City (1.09 percent), according to the Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed above 1 percent for the first time in weeks, to 1.04 percent.

There were less than 60 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in any county in the Hudson Valley as the number of confirmed infections has hit a total of 286,892 since the pandemic began.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Thursday, July 15, by county:

Westchester: 51 new (130,234 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 11 (47,190);

Dutchess: 8 (29,585);

Orange County: 6 (48,546);

Ulster: 5 (13,980);

Putnam: 4 (10,645);

Sullivan: 0 (6,712).

One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Westchester, while two others were reported in the Bronx according to the latest data released by the state, which has recorded a total of 43,023 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of July 15:

Westchester: 2,294;

Rockland: 1,163

Orange County: 723;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 81,951 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 14, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 956 newly confirmed infections for a 1.17 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers slowly rising.

Fifty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 340 being treated statewide.

A total of more than 73 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 61.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 55.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 15, 1,250,992 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,136,226 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

“New York State continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as more residents get vaccinated every single day, but we need everyone who hasn't taken the shot yet to do so as soon as possible," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated, and sites are open across the state for appointments or walk-ins. Getting vaccinated doesn't just help you—it keeps your family and community safe too, so take your shot today."

