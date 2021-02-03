COVID-19: Hudson Valley New Cases Fall Again; Here's Brand-New Rundown By County, Other Data

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley continues to fall, with less than 1,000 new infections reported overnight.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, a total of 604 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, with the average seven-day infection rate in the region dropping to 5.66 percent on Tuesday, Feb. 2, down from nearly 7 percent as recently as last week.

The statewide average positive infection rate is down to 4.86 percent after dipping below 5 percent for the first time since early December this week.

Twenty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Hudson Valley hospitals, bringing the total to 957, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population. The Department of Health is reporting 42 percent of hospital beds are still available in the Hudson Valley, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, there are 420 COVID-19 patients in ICU in the Hudson Valley, filling approximately 60 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations rose slightly.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 339 new (95,642 total);

Dutchess: 34 (19,442);

Orange County: 84 (32,664);

Rockland: 120 (34,950);

Ulster County: 10 (8,909);

Putnam: 9 (7,432);

Sullivan: 8 (4,258);

Total: 604 (203,297).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 11 (1,938 total);

Dutchess: 3 (368);

Orange: 1 (594);

Putnam: 1 (82);

Sullivan: 1 (57).

Rockland: 0 (653);

Ulster: 0 (212);

Total: 17 (3,904).

There were 126,489 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 2, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,082 new cases for a 4.68 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from earlier in the week.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,082 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,522 patients in ICU, and 1,003 are currently intubated. There were 160 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,433,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.61 million tested. There have been 35,631 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

"New Yorkers have shown it and the numbers reflect it: We are New York Tough," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Our statewide positivity rate is decreasing by the day, and with our distribution networks at the ready for more supply from the federal government, we are prepared to get needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting us one step closer to our goal of winning this war.

"I applaud New Yorkers for their discipline and dedication to defeating this virus, and continue to ask everyone to keep this trend going and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance."

