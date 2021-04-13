COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown Of Cases by Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to drop, now below 4 percent after seeing a surge in new cases in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, the positivity rate in the Hudson Valley dipped from 3.98 percent on Friday, April 9, down to 3.88 percent for the rest of the weekend through Sunday, April 11.

Statewide, the COVID-19 infection rate continues dropping, from 3.6 percent a week ago to 3.20 percent on April 11, the lowest in a month.

Just four new virus-related deaths - three in Westchester, one in Orange County - were reported in the Hudson Valley, according the latest data released by the state, as the region saw only 623 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, April 12, there were 458 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, down slightly, representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 45 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 398 of the region's 680 ICU beds as occupied by COVID-19 patients, up slightly, leaving 42 percent available in case of another new surge of the virus.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 254 new (124,092 total);

Rockland: 80 (45,148);

Dutchess: 78 (27,449);

Orange County: 126 (45,148);

Ulster County: 43 (12,755);

Putnam: 18 (10,023);

Sullivan: 24 (5,958);

Total: 623 (270,573).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 3 (2,231 total);

Orange: 1 (690);

Sullivan: 0 (68);

Rockland: 0 (730);

Ulster: 0 (241);

Dutchess: 0 (430);

Putnam: 0 (91).

Total: 4 (4,481).

There were 131,436 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sunday, April 11, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,926 newly confirmed infections for a 3.75 percent positive infection rate, down over the weekend.

There were 58 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 36 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 32.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of April 12, 791,226 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 481,806 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"While we have made incredible progress, COVID is not over and we must all continue to practice the guidelines we know stop this virus in its tracks," Cuomo said. "The ability to win the footrace between the infection rates and the vaccine rates is dependent on the behavior of New Yorkers.

"We have shown ourselves and the nation once before just how New York Tough we all can be when we work together," the governor added. "Until the day this war is won, I encourage everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear a mask, and socially distance. We are closer than ever to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Statewide, a total of 1,941,404 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 47.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,139 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

