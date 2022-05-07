COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Over 7 Percent As Cases Climb; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley has reached a dubious milestone as it crossed the 7 percent threshold after the region saw improving data earlier this year.

In the Hudson Valley, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose from 6.63 percent as recently as Tuesday, May 3, up to 7.35 percent on Thursday, May 5, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the rise, up to 6.85 percent on May 5 - down slightly from the previous day - but up dramatically after staying below 2 percent for several weeks earlier in 2022.

Twelve new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one each in Rockland and Putnam counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Friday, May 6:

Western New York: 17.18 percent;

Finger Lakes: 12.98 percent;

Capital Region: 11.13 percent;

Central New York: 10.51 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.24 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 9.01 percent;

Long Island: 8.94 percent;

North Country: 8.29 percent;

Hudson Valley : 7.35 percent;

: 7.35 percent; New York City: 4.56 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

May 3: 49.09 new cases;

Wednesday, May 4: 51.83 new cases;

May 5: 52.42 new cases.

Central New York

May 3: 43.53 new cases;

May 4: 43.53 new cases;

May 5: 43.02 new cases.

Finger Lakes

May 3: 43.05 new cases;

May 4: 42.48 new cases;

May 5: 41.87 new cases.

Long Island

May 3: 42.44 new cases;

May 4: 42.68 new cases;

May 5: 45.67 new cases.

Hudson Valley

May 3: 35.86 new cases;

May 4: 37.79 new cases;

May 5: 39.98 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

May 3: 51.57 new cases;

May 4: 49.51 new cases;

May 5: 49.04 new cases.

New York City

May 3: 32.19 new cases;

May 4: 32.82 new cases;

May 5: 40.50 new cases.

North Country

May 3: 37.00 new cases;

May 4: 36.62 new cases;

May 5: 35.22 new cases.

Southern Tier

May 3: 50.37 new cases;

May 4: 49.29 new cases;

May 5: 50.48 new cases.

May 3: 58.62 new cases;

May 4: 58.09 new cases;

May 5: 58.49 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 557 new (261,465 since March 2020);

Orange County: 209 (110,105);

Rockland: 177 (95,195);

Dutchess: 132 (66,243);

Ulster: 92 (33,408);

Putnam: 46 (24,592);

Sullivan: 22 (19,025).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, May 6:

Westchester: 2,718;

Orange County: 953;

Rockland: 895;

Dutchess: 658;

Ulster: 363;

Sullivan: 130;

Putnam: 124.

Forty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,187 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 6, 1,727,066 (340 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,516,867 (348 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the region, there have also been a total of 984,616 booster shots administered, including 2,987 in the past 24 hours and 15,970 in the previous seven days.

"By using the tools at our disposal, we can protect ourselves from COVID-19 and keep both ourselves and our loved ones healthy," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Make sure to keep up to date on vaccine doses, get the second booster as soon as you are eligible, and make sure your children are fully vaccinated.

"Remember to get tested before traveling or seeing vulnerable loved ones, and ask your doctor about treatments if you test positive."

