Breaking News: Snowfall From Merging Storms Now Expected In Wider Part Of Region
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley HS Closes After Cases Linked To Social Event

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay
Byram Hills High School Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A high school in Northern Westchester has closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the week due to several cases of COVID-19 linked to a social event.

Dr. Jen Lamia, Superintendent of Schools for the Byram Hills Central School District in Armonk made the announcement in an email to the community Wednesday night, Oct. 27, stating that Byram Hills High School will be on a remote schedule Wednesday, Oct. 28, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.

"The district has just learned of two more positive COVID-19 cases, totaling four, at the high school, linked to a social event outside of school last weekend," Lamia stated. 

The district and the Westchester County Department of Health are doing contact tracing, Lamia said, adding "but the district is concerned that more students from that event may become positive in the next few days."

That concern led to the decision to switch to remote learning for the rest of the week, said Lamia.

"All parents of students who need to quarantine have been or will be notified by tomorrow morning," Lamia noted.

The three other schools in the district are all open for in-person learning and the COVID-19 positive cases do not affect transportation on school buses, said Lamia.

