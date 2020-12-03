COVID-19: Hudson Valley Hospitalizations Among Highest In State

In the past three days, the Hudson Valley has seen more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than nearly any other region in the state, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

New York Health officials are advising that the state, region, and country are seeing a surge in COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, and fatalities, ringing alarm bells for some worried about combating the “second wave” of the virus.

In the past three days, 54 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Hudson Valley hospitals, second in the state behind only Long Island's 64 cases.

The mid-Hudson region was also toward the top of the list for new hospitalizations in the past week with 123, behind only New York City (249), Long Island (188), and the Finger Lakes (142).

Currently, there are 563 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.02 percent of the population.

“Hospitalization by percentage, I think is the most telling tale,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing in Albany on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“Western New York and the Finger Lakes are both at .03 percent, then you’ve got Long Island, the mid-Hudson, down at .02 percent, with New York City and the North Country doing well at .01 percent.

New York continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the infection rate rising to 4.84 percent statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 2. In the state’s designated COVID-19 “micro-cluster” hotspots, the infection rate hit 5.91 percent, and there were 139 new hospitalizations reported.

There are currently 4,063 New Yorkers hospitalized, with 783 in ICU, and 377 patients are currently intubated.

On Wednesday, 203,440 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 9,855 positive cases. There has been a total of 26,955 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

“In the broad scope of things, in dealing with hospitalizations and increases in hospitalizations, we’re still doing dramatically better than virtually every other state in the country,” Cuomo added. “We know our hospitalization rate capacity, and what we can do with our ‘surge and flex’ plan.”

