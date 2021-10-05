COVID-19: Hudson Valley Continues Downward Trend In Positive Cases; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to decline, though multiple new virus-related deaths were reported throughout the region in the latest update from the Department of Health.

After spiking toward the end of the summer, the average seven-day average positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has dipped for the fourth straight day, from 2.37 percent on Friday, Oct. 1 to 2.20 percent of those tested on Monday, Oct. 4.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also dropping, from 2.45 percent to 2.34 percent during the same time frame.

A total of 38 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Oct. 4, including two each in Westchester and Rockland, with one more in Dutchess County.

"We're seeing a continuation of the Delta variant, but we're going to stay ahead of this," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Albany.

"We're paralleling where we were last year, but it's the time of year where we start going indoors, celebrating festivals and holidays, and the reality is we lost 38 more people in one day and that's heartbreaking."

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.26 percent (down .21 percent);

Central New York: 4.86 percent (down .08 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.02 percent (up .22 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.17 percent (down .07 percent);

Western New York: 4.15 percent (up .04 percent);

Capital Region: 3.56 percent (down .05 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.23 percent (down .07 percent);

Long Island: 2.82 percent (down .10 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.20 percent (down .04 percent);

: 2.20 percent (down .04 percent); New York City: 1.29 percent (down .03 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Rockland: 103 new (51,883 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 99 (55,828);

Westchester: 89 (142,200);

Dutchess: 34 (34,591);

Ulster: 29 (16,782);

Sullivan: 18 (8,083);

Putnam: 16 (12,119).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Oct. 8:

Westchester: 2,338;

Rockland: 771;

Orange County: 763;

Dutchess: 493;

Ulster: 275;

Putnam: 96;

Sullivan: 82.

There were 142,635 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Oct. 4, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,877 newly confirmed infections for a 2.72 percent positive daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,231 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 82.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 69.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 62.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 5, 1,461,906 (1,448 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,297,460 (1,421 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Our focus remains keeping kids in schools, returning people to work, and reopening New York safely," Hochul said. "We all know the best way to ensure our continued progress is to get more shots in arms. If you are still unvaccinated you are far more vulnerable.

"I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it as soon as possible because we cannot afford to take risks with all the progress we've achieved."

