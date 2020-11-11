COVID-19: Hudson Valley Cluster Area Upgraded To Orange Warning Zone

A COVID-19 micro-cluster focus area in the Hudson Valley has just been upgraded to an Orange Warning Zone.

The zone is located in Westchester County.

Based on data metrics, Port Chester's yellow zone will make the transition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The seven-day average positivity rate in Port Chester has been above 3 percent for 10 days, meeting the metrics for an orange warning zone declaration.

The Hudson Valley's two other micro-cluster focus areas are an orange zone in Rockland County and a yellow zone in Orange County.

Orange zones move schools fully remote but have less restrictions on business than Red zones. Yellow areas have more leeway with precautions.

"The scientists all said for months we would see a national and global surge in the fall and winter - and right now, the national surge keeps getting worse," Cuomo said. "The trajectory is going up, and we have learned how to stay ahead of COVID. When we see a small increase, we attack it - that is our strategy as cases increase all around us.

"We can manage this challenge as long as we have individual discipline and government enforcement. Local governments must enforce the public health law - period. And we all need to be smart - wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough."

