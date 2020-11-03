COVID-19: High School In Rockland Closes After Large Weekend Gathering

A Hudson Valley high school has been forced to transition to remote learning for two weeks after multiple new COVID-19 cases were linked to a large Halloween weekend gathering.

Nanuet School Superintendent Kevin McCahill announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3 that a large weekend gathering attended by multiple students will keep them out of the classroom and switching to distance learning through at least Monday, Nov. 16.

The nature of the gathering is unclear, though the Rockland County Department of Health has already connected multiple COVID-19 cases to the event. The number of newly confirmed cases has not been released as contact tracing continues.

As of Tuesday, Nanuet was responsible for 45 of Rockland’s 884 active COVID-19 cases. Only Spring Valley (234), Monsey (189), New City (70), and Suffern (65) have more active cases in the county.

According to New York State’s Schools COVID-19 “Report Card,” there have been 10 students in the Nanuet School District who have tested positive for the virus, without counting the new cases. No teachers or staff members have been infected.

Positive cases have been confirmed in each of the district's schools.

McCahill said that anyone who attended the event should alert their parents and self-quarantine immediately as contact tracing continues. Anyone who may have been exposed will be contacted by district or health officials and instructed to quarantine.

“My disappointment in having to deliver this message is hard to express in words,” he wrote to parents in announcing the closure. “Because the list of students who may have been exposed this past weekend is so comprehensive, we are forced to switch Nanuet Senior High School immediately to an all-virtual platform.”

