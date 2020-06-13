COVID-19: Here's When Hundreds Of Epidemiologists Will Resume Everyday Activities, Survey Shows

Many of the world’s leading “disease detectives” think it could be some time before the nation settles into the “new normal” and return to everyday activities following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to a new survey of 511 epidemiologists by The New York Times, some are prepared to begin normal activities, though others think it could take upwards of a year or longer before resuming others.

Most polled said it could be more than a year before sports teams or Broadway plays with fans in the stands, while some think it could simply be a matter of weeks before taking an overnight vacation or getting a haircut. Many also said they don’t believe they will ever hug, shake hands or return to the gym to exercise.

The survey found that many of the experts would be hesitant to begin any of the previously normal activities until a vaccine is developed.

The epidemiologists said their opinions are data-driven, and many would make their determinations based on how the public and local officals handle the reopening of their regions’ economies.

Those polled said they might begin normal activities:

This Summer:

Bringing in the mail without precautions (64 percent);

See a doctor for a non-urgent appointment (60 percent);

Vacation overnight within driving distance (56 percent);

Get a haircut at a salon or barbershop (41 percent);

Three to 12 months from now:

Attend a small dinner party (46 percent);

Hike or picnic outdoors with friends (41 percent);

Send kids to school, camp, or day care (55 percent);

Work in a shared office (54 percent);

Send children on play dates (47 percent);

Ride a subway or a bus (40 percent);

Visit elderly relatives or friends in their home (41 percent);

Travel by airplane (44 percent);

Eat at a dine-in restaurant (56 percent);

Exercise at a gym or fitness studio (42 percent);

More than a year:

Attend a wedding or funeral (42 percent);

Hud or shake hands with a friend (42 percent);

Go out with someone you don’t know well (42 percent);

Attend a church or other religious service (43 percent);

Stop routinely wearing a face covering (52 percent);

Attend a sporting event, concert, or play (64 percent).

The complete New York Times survey can be found here.

