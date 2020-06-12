Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Here's Three-Day Hudson Valley Testing Trend At 'Pivotal Point' In Pandemic

Zak Failla
A look at the three-day trend for positive COVID tests results in each of New York's 10 regions. Photo Credit: New York State
A look at the amount of positive COVID cases in New York during the pandemic, including after the four-phase reopening process began (shown with the blue arrow). Photo Credit: New York State
New York continues to recover from COVID-19 while other states are seeing spikes. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Though many states that have reopened amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak have seen sudden spikes in cases, New York continues to thrive as the state slowly restarts the economy.

With the state now evaluating specific numbers daily and conducting more than 50,000 tests daily statewide, the number of potential COVID-19 patients testing positive for the virus has remained steady throughout the week.

On Tuesday, June 9 1.2 percent of Hudson Valley residents tested for COVID-19 were positive, fluctuating to .8 percent the following day and back up to 1.1 percent on Thursday, June 11.

The Hudson Valley region is made up of Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties.

“We’ve been talking about a lot of numbers during the past 104 days, whether it’s the hospitalization numbers or the ICU number, but now the number to watch is the daily testing numbers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, June 12 in Manhattan.

“Those 50,000 tests per day will tell you immediately what’s happen with the infection rate. We’re starting to reopen, so we’re going to watch those numbers to see what’s happening in each region.”

Cuomo noted that as of June 12, 23 states that reopened already have seen an increase in cases of COVID-19, with 15 reporting new highs in the past 24 hours, while New York continues to see a decline.

“Where we are today is a pivotal point in this entire situation with coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “We’re seeing states all across the nation where the infection rate is going up dramatically. You see states that reopened and are having to scale back their reopening. That’s how bad the spikes are.

He continued: “We’ve seen these numbers increase before … we’ve been here. This is deja vu,” he said. “The numbers are going up, which is common sense. When you reopen you can’t be surprised when infection rates go up, unless you are very smart and disciplined about the way you reopen.”

The infection rate in New York is now the lowest in the nation, after once being the hottest spot for COVID-19 in the country, according to newly released data from the founders of Instagram.

“New York State has the lowest rate of transmission, meaning the virus is spreading at the lowest rate in New York out of every state in America,” Cuomo said. “That is incredible. And it’s because New Yorkers stepped up, and were smart, and disciplined, and did what they had to do.”

