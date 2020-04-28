Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities
News

COVID-19 Here's The Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Cases of COVID-19 in Westchester County as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo Credit: Westchester County
April 28: Westchester County Executive George Latimer Gives COVID-19 Update Virtually
April 28: Westchester County Executive George Latimer Gives COVID-19 Update Virtually Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

There were 21 new deaths ties to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester in the past 24 hours as the death toll creeps toward 1,000.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that there have now been 28,245 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, April 28, with 8,054 still active. There have now been a total of 983 Westchester residents who died since the outbreak began 59 days ago.

Latimer said that there are still 868 Westchester residents still hospitalized with COVID-19, while the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 continues to hold relatively steady at 10.5 percent.

"We had more than 1,200 hospitalized a few weeks ago, and we see that number coming down, but we're not quite there yet," he added. "What we're seeing is indications that what we've been doing, the steps we're taking, and sacrifices we're making have had a positive impact.

"It shows we've flattened the curve and are slowly getting to the downside of that curve."

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

  • Yonkers: 5,002;
  • New Rochelle: 2,149;
  • Mount Vernon: 2,067;
  • White Plains: 1,270;
  • Port Chester: 850;
  • Greenburgh: 833
  • Ossining Village: 792;
  • Peekskill: 568;
  • Cortlandt: 536;
  • Yorktown: 439;
  • Mount Pleasant: 438;
  • Eastchester: 324;
  • Scarsdale: 314;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 285;
  • Harrison: 270;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 262;
  • Tarrytown: 210;
  • Mount Kisco: 198;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 187;
  • Bedford: 182;
  • Somers: 158;
  • Elmsford: 148;
  • Rye Brook: 146;
  • Rye City: 143;
  • North Castle: 136;
  • New Castle: 127;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 122;
  • Pelham: 121;
  • Ossining Town: 119;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 112;
  • Tuckahoe: 104;
  • Pleasantville: 87;
  • North Salem: 83;
  • Pelham Manor: 82;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 82;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 72;
  • Lewisboro: 67;
  • Ardsley: 65;
  • Irvington: 62;
  • Larchmont: 50;
  • Bronxville: 49;
  • Buchanan: 28;
  • Pound Ridge: 18.

Statewide, there have been more than 295,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in a total of 16,559 deaths since the outbreak began, including 337 in the past 24 hours. The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is down, though there were approximately 900 new patients in the past day.

"We've seen that this disease knows no boundary," Latimer said. "It does care about age, ethnicity, religious affiliation, geography, and we've been losing people that we know and respect. With each passing day, we lose friends and family who mean something to each of us.

"It's important to remember that this health crisis is a crisis of individuals and families, we'd do well to remember that human element," Latimer continued. "We can talk about the statistics, but first we have to deal with the human realities that this virus has killed many people that are our friends and neighbors."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.