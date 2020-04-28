COVID-19 Here's The Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 21 new deaths ties to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester in the past 24 hours as the death toll creeps toward 1,000.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that there have now been 28,245 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, April 28, with 8,054 still active. There have now been a total of 983 Westchester residents who died since the outbreak began 59 days ago.

Latimer said that there are still 868 Westchester residents still hospitalized with COVID-19, while the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 continues to hold relatively steady at 10.5 percent.

"We had more than 1,200 hospitalized a few weeks ago, and we see that number coming down, but we're not quite there yet," he added. "What we're seeing is indications that what we've been doing, the steps we're taking, and sacrifices we're making have had a positive impact.

"It shows we've flattened the curve and are slowly getting to the downside of that curve."

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

Yonkers: 5,002;

New Rochelle: 2,149;

Mount Vernon: 2,067;

White Plains: 1,270;

Port Chester: 850;

Greenburgh: 833

Ossining Village: 792;

Peekskill: 568;

Cortlandt: 536;

Yorktown: 439;

Mount Pleasant: 438;

Eastchester: 324;

Scarsdale: 314;

Sleepy Hollow: 285;

Harrison: 270;

Mamaroneck Village: 262;

Tarrytown: 210;

Mount Kisco: 198;

Dobbs Ferry: 187;

Bedford: 182;

Somers: 158;

Elmsford: 148;

Rye Brook: 146;

Rye City: 143;

North Castle: 136;

New Castle: 127;

Croton-on-Hudson: 122;

Pelham: 121;

Ossining Town: 119;

Mamaroneck Town: 112;

Tuckahoe: 104;

Pleasantville: 87;

North Salem: 83;

Pelham Manor: 82;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 82;

Briarcliff Manor: 72;

Lewisboro: 67;

Ardsley: 65;

Irvington: 62;

Larchmont: 50;

Bronxville: 49;

Buchanan: 28;

Pound Ridge: 18.

Statewide, there have been more than 295,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in a total of 16,559 deaths since the outbreak began, including 337 in the past 24 hours. The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients is down, though there were approximately 900 new patients in the past day.

"We've seen that this disease knows no boundary," Latimer said. "It does care about age, ethnicity, religious affiliation, geography, and we've been losing people that we know and respect. With each passing day, we lose friends and family who mean something to each of us.

"It's important to remember that this health crisis is a crisis of individuals and families, we'd do well to remember that human element," Latimer continued. "We can talk about the statistics, but first we have to deal with the human realities that this virus has killed many people that are our friends and neighbors."

