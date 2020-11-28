COVID-19: Here's Seven-Day Positivity Rate For Testing In Each Hudson Valley County

Amid concerns of a post-Thanksgiving rise of COVID-19 infections, the Hudson Valley saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positive rate for testing in data released on Friday, Nov. 27.

Statewide, the positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported Thursday, Nov. 26, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives.

The most recent daily positive testing rates in the Hudson Valley are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23: 4.0 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.2 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 4.1 percent

Thursday, Nov. 26: 4.7 percent

Here's the seven-day average positivity rate in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Putnam: 946 tests, 67 positive, 6.2 percent

Orange: 2,576 tests, 150 positive, 4.8 percent

Westchester: 12,603 tests, 661 positive, 4.4 percent

Sullivan: 518 tests, 19 positive, 3.8 percent

Rockland: 3,778 tests, 147 positive, 3.7 percent

Dutchess: 2,517 tests, 91 positive, 3.2 percent

Ulster: 2,492 tests, 58 positive, 2.1 percent

