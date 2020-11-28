Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland School Testing Sites Announced
News

COVID-19: Here's Seven-Day Positivity Rate For Testing In Each Hudson Valley County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: papazachariasa via Pixabay

Amid concerns of a post-Thanksgiving rise of COVID-19 infections, the Hudson Valley saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positive rate for testing in data released on Friday, Nov. 27.

Statewide, the positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported Thursday, Nov. 26, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives.

The most recent daily positive testing rates in the Hudson Valley are as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 4.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.2 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 4.1 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: 4.7 percent

Here's the seven-day average positivity rate in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Putnam: 946 tests, 67 positive, 6.2 percent
  • Orange: 2,576 tests, 150 positive, 4.8 percent
  • Westchester: 12,603 tests, 661 positive, 4.4 percent
  • Sullivan: 518 tests, 19 positive, 3.8 percent
  • Rockland: 3,778 tests, 147 positive, 3.7 percent
  • Dutchess: 2,517 tests, 91 positive, 3.2 percent
  • Ulster: 2,492 tests, 58 positive, 2.1 percent

