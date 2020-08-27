COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Americans 'Embarrassed' By Pandemic Response, New Poll Reveals

More than half of Americans disapprove of the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak according to a new CNN poll, and a majority say they're "embarrassed" by the country's response.

CNN polled 1,108 individuals via telephone between Aug. 12 and Aug. 15.

A disproportionate number of individuals living in 15 battleground states, 305, were included.

Thirty-one percent of those polled described themselves as Democrats, 27 percent identified as Republicans, and the rest were unaffiliated or a member of a third party.

President Donald Trump could be doing more to combat the pandemic, said 62 percent of those polled.

The remaining 38 percent said that the president is doing "everything he can" to combat the outbreak.

Fifty-eight percent of those contacted outright disapprove of the way the pandemic has been handled.

Comparatively, 48 percent told pollsters they disapproved in early March.

Fifty-five percent said that they felt the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

Sixty-seven percent know someone who had been diagnosed with the virus, a drastic jump from 40 percent of those polled in early June.

Opinions on vaccination were split. Only 56 percent of those asked said they would receive a COVID vaccine if it were available.

Eight in 10 reported that they are "somewhat angry" about the way that things are going in our country today while 51 percent reported that they are "very angry."

